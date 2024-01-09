Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 32,467 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,169. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

