Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $854,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,538,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,574,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.40. 339,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

