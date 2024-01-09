Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 101600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The firm has a market cap of C$19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.
Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.
