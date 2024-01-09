Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 101600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Strategic Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Get Strategic Metals alerts:

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.