Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.58. 15,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 613,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

