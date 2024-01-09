Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,771 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 106,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,133. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.