Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.04. 116,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average is $124.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

