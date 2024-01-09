SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 295,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 366,860 shares.The stock last traded at $8.46 and had previously closed at $8.47.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $732.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44.

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

