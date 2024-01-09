Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 3.8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 189,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,465,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,254,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,616.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 696,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 670,970 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

