Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Articles

