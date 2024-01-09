Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 113 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $6.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.73. 204,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $503.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

