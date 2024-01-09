Sycomore Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.07% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CQQQ stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 102,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $681.82 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.