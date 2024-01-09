Sycomore Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,601. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.