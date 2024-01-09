Sycomore Asset Management Buys 1,650 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Connections by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN remained flat at $146.97 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.07. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Read Our Latest Report on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.