Sycomore Asset Management Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $35,641,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 107.9% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 569,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $473,011,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,080.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,105. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.99 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,003.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $912.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $505.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

