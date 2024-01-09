Sycomore Asset Management Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $133.70. 586,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,476. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

