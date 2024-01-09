Sycomore Asset Management Has $10.10 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $32,286,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.5% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 55,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.31. The stock had a trading volume of 738,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,297. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.90.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

