Sycomore Asset Management Has $10.27 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Intuit by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,641,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $604.24. 517,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,617. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.22 and a twelve month high of $631.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.