Sycomore Asset Management Has $3.40 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Argus initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

VRSK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.67. 245,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

