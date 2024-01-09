Sycomore Asset Management Has $585,000 Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in GitLab were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 0.9% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.97. 864,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,832,173 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,916. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

