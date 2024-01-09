Sycomore Asset Management Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 1.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $798.14. 139,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $792.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $772.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

