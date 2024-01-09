Sycomore Asset Management Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Procore Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Procore Technologies worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,318 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,318 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $4,616,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,555,302.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,368 shares of company stock worth $22,995,734. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.81. 316,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

