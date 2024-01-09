Sycomore Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Duolingo comprises approximately 2.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.12% of Duolingo worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Duolingo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Duolingo by 24.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Duolingo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duolingo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total value of $1,465,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,553.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 16,188 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $2,584,090.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,699,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total value of $1,465,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,888 shares of company stock valued at $61,064,825. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE DUOL traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,847. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $245.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.64. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

