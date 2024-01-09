Sycomore Asset Management Increases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,821. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

