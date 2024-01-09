Sycomore Asset Management Invests $1.06 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 90,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 68,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.47. 1,233,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.58. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

