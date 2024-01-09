Sycomore Asset Management Lowers Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 422,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,728. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

