Sycomore Asset Management Makes New $310,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.07. 444,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,944. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $166.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

