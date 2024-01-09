Sycomore Asset Management Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $24,482,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.0% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 84,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 631,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,578,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,791. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.99 and a 200-day moving average of $285.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

