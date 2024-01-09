Sycomore Asset Management Reduces Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,500 shares during the period. Coursera comprises 1.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.26% of Coursera worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 241,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after acquiring an additional 212,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 241,125 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE:COUR remained flat at $19.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 511,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Insider Activity

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $945,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at $50,052,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $837,869.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,365.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $945,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at $50,052,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,219,386 shares of company stock worth $24,004,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coursera

About Coursera

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.