Sycomore Asset Management Sells 12,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 2.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,492 shares of company stock valued at $91,212,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,952. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $143.80. The company has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.