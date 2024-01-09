Sycomore Asset Management Sells 120,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.08% of SunOpta worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SunOpta by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 21.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,790. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $642.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

