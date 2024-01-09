Sycomore Asset Management Sells 14,800 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Xylem Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 333,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

