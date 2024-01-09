Sycomore Asset Management Sells 20,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. 902,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.