Sycomore Asset Management Sells 2,156 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $238.79. 451,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,673. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

View Our Latest Report on ETN

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.