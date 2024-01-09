Sycomore Asset Management Sells 27,219 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,219 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 388.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,043 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $368,000.

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

SHLS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 1,133,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

