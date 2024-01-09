Sycomore Asset Management Sells 31,000 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Stride accounts for about 1.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.34% of Stride worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Stride by 3.4% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 111,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $3,135,905. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Stride Stock Down 1.4 %

LRN stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. 180,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

