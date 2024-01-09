Sycomore Asset Management Sells 31,120 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,120 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.56. 2,670,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,303. The company has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.86 and a 52-week high of $165.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

