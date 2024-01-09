Sycomore Asset Management Sells 3,495 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for 1.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.43. 290,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,015. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.26. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $222.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.37 and a beta of 1.10.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.55.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

