Sycomore Asset Management Takes $2.28 Million Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of HashiCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.
HashiCorp Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. 613,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,116. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.31. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $37.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at HashiCorp
In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $822,201.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,751,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $822,201.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,751,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,718 shares of company stock valued at $16,083,579 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Featured Stories
