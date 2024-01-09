Sycomore Asset Management Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,676,000. Ferrari accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,472,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.36.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.54. 194,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $229.26 and a 12 month high of $372.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.89 and a 200-day moving average of $322.82.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

