Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (SNCRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on January 31st

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

