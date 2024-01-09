Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 1%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 57,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 197,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Synthetic Biologics Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

