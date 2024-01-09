Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Cut by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.42. 585,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,888. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

