T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,424. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $92.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

