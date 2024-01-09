Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $158.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $101.53 and a 1 year high of $164.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.