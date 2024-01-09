Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Shares Down 3.6%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 268,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 136,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

