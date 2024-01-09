Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 18.7% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,602. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

