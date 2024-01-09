Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.94. The company had a trading volume of 178,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,918. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $321.28 and a one year high of $487.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

