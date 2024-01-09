Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,496 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 10.6% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. 4,508,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,961,645. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.