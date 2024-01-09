Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $184,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 14,952,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,620,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $266.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

