Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.18. 2,311,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,930. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $333.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

